Portsmouth judge arrested for impaired driving will stay on the bench

A local judge faces tough scrutiny after being arrested on the very same charge that he oversees in his courtroom.

Lt. Doug Debord told us," He observed indications of alcoholic beverages and recognized him as Judge Kegley."

The Ohio Highway Patrol Portsmouth post commander said his trooper stopped a vehicle last Friday night speeding by him on a residential street.

Lt. Debord said the trooper smelled alcohol, investigated and arrested Portsmouth Municipal Judge Russell Kegley for OVI, operating a vehicle while impaired.

Lt. Debord said during the entire stop the trooper was very professional and Mr. Kegley was cooperative.

Judge Kegley was processed, but the first time offender was not taken to jail.

Lt. Debord told 13 News, "If they are polite and respectful, in most cases we will release them to a family member or friend if the are available."

Judge Kegley would not comment on camera, his secretary told us the Judge said he was innocent and did not do it.

She also said he would remain on the bench while his case went through the same court system he works in.

We talked to Josh Phillips, who said Judge Kegley is currently handling his OVI arrest case.

Josh Phillips told us, "I'm in his courtroom for first time OVI, and he says son, you have a drinking problem. Why should he be allowed to stay on the bench? He's supposed to uphold an oath. He should be held to a higher standard."

The Ohio Supreme Court says a judge can not be disqualified unless a felony is involved.

Judge Kegley's charge is a first degree misdemeanor.

In 2015 there were three OVI related fatalities here in Scioto County, and 45 OVI related injury accidents.

The Ohio Highway patrol says in suspected impaired driving incidents; they will take appropriate action every time.

Judge Kegley was just given a warning on the speeding violation.

A visiting judge from outside the Portsmouth district will handle Kegley's impaired driving case.