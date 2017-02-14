Portsmouth judge arrested for impaired driving will stay on the - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Portsmouth judge arrested for impaired driving will stay on the bench

A local judge faces tough scrutiny after being arrested on the very same charge that he oversees in his courtroom.

Lt. Doug Debord told us," He observed indications of alcoholic beverages and recognized him as Judge Kegley."

The Ohio Highway Patrol Portsmouth post commander said his trooper stopped a vehicle last Friday night speeding by him on a residential street.

Lt. Debord said the trooper smelled alcohol, investigated and arrested Portsmouth Municipal Judge Russell Kegley for OVI, operating a vehicle while impaired.

Lt. Debord said during the entire stop the trooper was very professional and Mr. Kegley was cooperative.

Judge Kegley was processed, but the first time offender was not taken to jail.

Lt. Debord told 13 News, "If they are polite and respectful, in most cases we will release them to a family member or friend if the are available."

Judge Kegley would not comment on camera, his secretary told us the Judge said he was innocent and did not do it.

She also said he would remain on the bench while his case went through the same court system he works in.

We talked to Josh Phillips, who said Judge Kegley is currently handling his OVI arrest case.

Josh Phillips told us, "I'm in his courtroom for first time OVI, and he says son, you have a drinking problem. Why should he be allowed to stay on the bench? He's supposed to uphold an oath. He should be held to a higher standard."

The Ohio Supreme Court says a judge can not be disqualified unless a felony is involved.

Judge Kegley's charge is a first degree misdemeanor.

In 2015 there were three OVI related fatalities here in Scioto County, and 45 OVI related injury accidents.

The Ohio Highway patrol says in suspected impaired driving incidents; they will take appropriate action every time.

Judge Kegley was just given a warning on the speeding violation.

A visiting judge from outside the Portsmouth district will handle Kegley's impaired driving case.

  Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:54 PM EDT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...
  Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:29 PM EDT

    Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

  Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:49 PM EDT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...
  Tens of Thousands in Counterfeit Checks Investigated at High School

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:17 PM EDT
    BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School. According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education. State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement. The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing. No arrests have been made. We will provide ...
  Man gets $14M bond after trying judge's patience

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:42 PM EDT
    Charles Nichols III (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)Charles Nichols III (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)
    CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was given a $14 million bond by a Cheatham County judge on Thursday after he allegedly continued to try the judge's patience. Charles Nichols was standing before Judge Phillip Maxie on sex charges involving a minor when it all went down. Sources told News 2 the judge gave the 33-year-old a $50,000 bond, but Nichols stood up and told the judge to go "f*** himself" before flipping him and everyone in the courtroom the bird....
  State Police Investigate Credit Card Skimmers at Cabell County Gas Station

    Thursday, May 18 2017 5:11 PM EDT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    West Virginia State Police are investigating a credit card skimmer found at a gas station in Cabell County.  According to a press release, three of the four pumps of the Salt Rock Galaxy Exxon on Route 10 in Salt Rock had skimmers installed in the erly morning hours of Thursday, March 11, 2017.  The skimmers were removed by the suspect(s) without detection. The incident was discovered when customers returned to the business inquiring about fraudulent purchases on their ba...
