Nicholas County Residents to Sue Board of Ed - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Nicholas County Residents to Sue Board of Ed

Posted: Updated:
By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
Connect

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV - A coalition of Nicholas County residents plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education regarding the proposed consolidation.

Residents calling themselves the Save our Schools group says after overcoming the worst natural disaster Nicholas County has seen in recent history, generous people from all around the country are helping rebuild the community. But Save our Schools believes the centerpiece of any community is it's schools.

The Nicholas County Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick has recommended that instead of rebuilding the flood damaged Richwood High, Summersville Middle and Richwood Middle, the Board consolidate five county schools. 

RELATED HEADLINE: Nicholas County Superintendent Recommends Location for Consolidated Campus

Save our Schools plans to file a formal complaint because they feel there are fact and information regarding the flooded schools that have wrongly been discussed behind closed doors. The group says they fell the Sunshine Act has not been honored in Nicholas County. 

Additionally, Save our Schools is critical of  the documentation provided by the Superintendent that outlines supporting details and documentation. The group says, "We do not believe that anyone should capitalize on another community's misfortunes and use a natural disaster as an opportunity "seize the day." We hope our complaint will bring to light all illegal and improper activities as they relate to this consolidation plan."

The organization plans to provide more information at a press conference Wednesday morning.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.