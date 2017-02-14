Nicholas County Residents to Sue Board of Ed

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV - A coalition of Nicholas County residents plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education regarding the proposed consolidation.

Residents calling themselves the Save our Schools group says after overcoming the worst natural disaster Nicholas County has seen in recent history, generous people from all around the country are helping rebuild the community. But Save our Schools believes the centerpiece of any community is it's schools.

The Nicholas County Superintendent Dr. Donna Burge-Tetrick has recommended that instead of rebuilding the flood damaged Richwood High, Summersville Middle and Richwood Middle, the Board consolidate five county schools.

Save our Schools plans to file a formal complaint because they feel there are fact and information regarding the flooded schools that have wrongly been discussed behind closed doors. The group says they fell the Sunshine Act has not been honored in Nicholas County.

Additionally, Save our Schools is critical of the documentation provided by the Superintendent that outlines supporting details and documentation. The group says, "We do not believe that anyone should capitalize on another community's misfortunes and use a natural disaster as an opportunity "seize the day." We hope our complaint will bring to light all illegal and improper activities as they relate to this consolidation plan."

The organization plans to provide more information at a press conference Wednesday morning.