STATE OF WASTE - IS REFORM POSSIBLE?

A new legislative audit gives an eye-opening account about the current state of the West Virginiafleet system. The report, released on February 7, shows that "there is no single source of information which can accurately and fully account for all state-owned vehicles." Translated - the fleet system is in a word - 'mismanaged' - according to the state's legislative auditor Aaron Allred.

"We don't know. there's anywhere between 8,000 to 12,000 (state vehicles), so it's not a way to run a business; not a way to run a government," said Allred.



Allred says his office worked with the Fleet Management Office (FMO) to attempt to get an accurate count of state vehicles. FMO reported 7,529 vehicles on hand which is way off the numbers shown by DMV (10,504) and West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management (BRIM) 12,000.



BRIM provides blanket automotive insurance coverage for all state agencies, whether or not the vehicles are even being used.

"Give you an example of the insurance cards in the state of West Virginia. They don't even tell you what vehicle this is for." said Delegate Gary Howell, Chairman of the House Government Organization Committee. "They only tell you it's insurance in the state of West Virginia. There is no tracking."

Howell said the mismanagement of the state fleet system started years ago when West Virginia went to a permanent - one time - tag system.

"This is roughly a 200 million dollar asset that we cannot properly track and that's wrong," said Howell.

Our investigation even found some state tags on vehicles belonging to non-government groups like the federally funded AFL-CIO Appalachian Council Head Start. It turns out that the state code allows for this which makes it even more difficult to account for state-owned vehicles.

So now, Chairman Howell is pushing a reform bill which sets up a new tracking system.

with the fleet management office taking more control, It will work with "fleet coordinators" in each department who will re-license and re-title each vehicle through the DMVby the end of October.



By the beginning of November, any state vehicle on the road with the current green license plates will be turned in to the state.

"The state police would know to pull that car over because it's no longer valid and would force the state agency to re-title that vehicle like they were supposed to," said Allred.

The new tracking system will force agencies to do more than voluntarily turning in a few cars ... like many are currently doing.

"It shows us that they realize that the legislature says enough is enough. We're gonna see what you're using. Your're gonna give up these cars that you really don't need," said Howell.

Chairman Howell said he is optimistic that once they get the accountability system in place to track the actual state vehicle numbers, thennext year in 2018, they will start looking at reforming vehicle usage by agencies and drivers. This will be a multi-year process.



This is not the first attempt to reform this program Fifteen years ago, Governor Wise tried to fix the broken fleet system. but as you can see, no reforms were implemented.