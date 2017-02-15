Domestic dispute turns violent

One person was stabbed in Cabell County around 2:10 Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, it appears the attack happened after a domestic dispute at the corner of Fudges Creek Rd and Two Mile Creek in an apartment in Ona.

Dispatchers say deputies met up with the victim away from where the alleged attack happened after a neighbor called 911.

The victim refused medical treated when police arrived. The Cabell County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

No names are being released and no word if any charges have been filed at this time.

Stay with 13 News for more on this developing story.