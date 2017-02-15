Kentucky Spring Wildfire Season begins February 15 and runs through April 30th. Now is the time to become wildfire ready.

Dry conditions at various times of the year and in various parts of the United States greatly increase the potential for wildland fires.

Advance planning and knowing how to protect buildings in these areas can lessen the devastation of a wildland fire. There are several safety precautions you can take to reduce the risk of fire losses. To reduce the risk, you'll need to consider the fire resistance of your home, the topography of your property and the nature of the vegetation close by.

Find Out What Your Fire Risk Is:

Learn about the history of wildfire in your area. Be aware of recent weather. A long period without rain increases the risk of wildfire. Consider having a professional inspect your property and offer recommendations for reducing the wildfire risk. Determine your community's ability to respond to wildfire. Are roads leading to your property clearly marked? Are the roads wide enough to allow firefighting equipment to get through? Is your house number visible from the roadside?

Learn and Teach Safe Fire Practices:

Build fires away from nearby trees or bushes.

Always have a way to extinguish the fire quickly and completely.

Install smoke detectors on every level of your home and near sleeping areas.

Never leave a fire, even a cigarette, burning unattended.

Avoid open burning completely, and especially during dry season.

Always be Ready for an Emergency Evacuation:

Evacuation may be the only way to protect your family in a wildfire. Know where to go and what to bring with you. You should plan several escape routes in case roads are blocked by a wildfire.