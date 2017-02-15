Deadly crash along Route 2 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deadly crash along Route 2

Posted: Updated:

A deadly crash happened in Cabell County Tuesday night.
According to dispatchers, the crash happened in Lesage along the 5800 block of Route 2 near the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.
Dispatchers say it's unclear the number of fatalities. The number of vehicles involved is also unclear.
Stay with 13 News for updates on air and online.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Elderly man killed in Clay County ATV rollover

    Elderly man killed in Clay County ATV rollover

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:13:47 GMT
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Department tell 13 News that one man has died following an ATV accident today. According to deputies, an elderly man died today after his ATV rolled over in the Hansford Fork Road area of Wallback. The accident happened at roughly noon. No one else was injured in the accident. The identity of the man has not been released while members of his family are contacted.
    CLAY COUNTY, WV - Officers with the Clay County Sheriff's Department tell 13 News that one man has died following an ATV accident today. According to deputies, an elderly man died today after his ATV rolled over in the Hansford Fork Road area of Wallback. The accident happened at roughly noon. No one else was injured in the accident. The identity of the man has not been released while members of his family are contacted.

  • Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash

    Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:43:26 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

  • Logan County Miner Dies at Wyoming County Mine

    Logan County Miner Dies at Wyoming County Mine

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:21:27 GMT

    A miner from Logan County, West Virginia died last night at a mine in Wyoming County, WV.

    A miner from Logan County, West Virginia died last night at a mine in Wyoming County, WV.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.