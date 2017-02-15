Lawsuit: Ford Explorers may be making hundreds of owners sick - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Ford Explorers may be making hundreds of owners sick

The 2011 Ford Explorer is driven past Soldier Field after its unveiling, Monday, July 26, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green) The 2011 Ford Explorer is driven past Soldier Field after its unveiling, Monday, July 26, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

DETROIT, MI (WCMH) - A lawsuit filed by a California police officer claims a defect in Ford Explorers can leak poisonous gasses into the SUV.

CBS News reports that more than 450 people have filed complaints with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the lawsuit, Newport Beach, California police officer Brian McDowell claims he suffered a traumatic brain injury after he passed out while driving a Ford Explorer. According to CBS News McDowell was responding to a call when he felt sick and blacked out. He said he didn’t remember anything else until he was cut out of the car.

“Here’s a deadly weapon being driven by nobody because they have carbon monoxide poisoning,” the attorney said.

The attorney claims Ford Explorers from model years 2011 through 2015 are affected.

According to an investigation notice from the NTSB, operating the vehicle at full throttle while climbing steep grades or getting onto the freeway or using the air conditioner in recirculation mode contributed to an exhaust smell in the car.

Ford told CBS News: “In rare circumstances, there have been instances where customers detected an exhaust odor in Explorers,” adding the issue “poses no safety risk.”

Retired Army vet Ron Booth tells CBS News that he has taken his explorer into the shop several times for repairs, but nothing has solved the problem. He now drives with a carbon monoxide detector in his car as a precaution.

