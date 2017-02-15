Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus-area state representative has introduced legislation that could make cursive writing a requirement in Ohio schools.

Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell and Rep. Marilyn Slaby, R-Akron introduced HB 58 on Monday.

The bill adds the following to the state’s educational requirements:

Handwriting instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade to ensure that students develop the ability to print letters and words legibly by third grade and to create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of fifth grade.

Rep. Slaby, a former educator said, “I feel very strongly about cursive writing, but even more strongly about handwriting in general. I think it’s important for the children of today to learn how to use a pencil and pen, it’s part of how they learn to read.”

At least seven states already require schools to teach cursive handwriting. Teaching it is required in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

