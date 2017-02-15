Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.

FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...

Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after nearly $20,000 in counterfeit checks were discovered at Braxton County High School. According to West Virginia State Police, B.C.H.S.'s principal discovered the theft and contacted law enforcement and the county Board of Education. State Police say they do not believe it to be an embezzlement. The investigation began a couple of weeks ago and is continuing. No arrests have been made. We will provide ...