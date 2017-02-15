Cursive writing could become required for Ohio students

A former high school swim coach has been arrested after authorities say he took photos of a girl while she was changing clothes in a restroom.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Judge Judy will speak at South Charleston High School's graduation at the Charleston Civic Center on May 20th, 2017.
A small Ohio school could become the first college in the state to allow concealed weapons on campus.
The final classes of students toss their graduation caps at WVU Tech in Montgomery. The 118th class walked along the Montgomery campus as the last graduation ceremony. The West Virginia University Institute of Technology will be re-locating from Montgomery to Beckley this upcoming fall.
Kanawha County Board of Education is an additional school bus due to overcrowding on the buses coming from the Clendenin area for Elkview Middle and Clendenin Elementary students.
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
