'Emmaleigh's Law' Signed by Governor, Would Increase Child Abuse Penalties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE (4/19/2017):

'Emmaleigh's Law', also known as Senate Bill 288, increases the penalties for crimes of child abuse causing death by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in West Virginia has been signed into law by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

You can read the entire Law here.

UPDATE (4/7/2017 NOON):

'Emmaleigh's Law', also known as Senate Bill 288, increase the penalties for crimes of child abuse causing death by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in West Virginia has passed the House of Delegates.

The bill passed with 99 people voting yes and one person not voting. You can see the full vote here.

The bill now goes to the Governor's desk to be signed or vetoed.

You can read the entire Bill here.

UPDATE (3/22/17 NOON):

'Emmaleigh's Law', also known as Senate Bill 288, would double penalties for crimes relating to child abuse in West Virginia has passed the Senate.

The bill passed with 33 people voting yes and one person absent. You can see the full vote here.

The bill now goes to the house for approval.

You can read the entire Senate Bill here.

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia Senate has introduced a bill that would double penalties for crimes relating to child abuse.

RELATED STORY: Lawmaker's Weigh in on Death Penalty in West Virginia

'Emmaleigh's Law', also known as Senate Bill 288, would double penalties for crimes in the Mountain State relating to child abuse.

The list of crimes that will have penalties doubled if the crime is committed include:

Death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse

Child abuse resulting in injury; child abuse creating risk of injury

Female genital mutilation

Child neglect resulting in injury; child neglect creating risk of injury

Child neglect resulting in death

Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child; parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust allowing sexual abuse to be inflicted upon a child; displaying of sex organs by a parent, guardian, or custodian

RELATED STORY: Man Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of 10-Month-Old-Girl

To read the entire Senate Bill, the W.V. Senate has the introduced bill's complete information here.