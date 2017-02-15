Huntington City Council Passes Budget Revision

We continue our look into the states of addiction, with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region, including one new mom and her baby from Middleport, Ohio. Remington is just 35 days old, but in his short life he has already become a survivor. He was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning he was born going through withdrawal from drugs. "When I went into deliver him they asked me what medications I was prescri...

