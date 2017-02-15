Huntington City Council Passes Budget Revision

The court says there are facts in dispute, sending the case back to the trial court.
The court says there are facts in dispute, sending the case back to the trial court.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
He told investigators he worked with young children.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”
The decals said “Blessed are the peacemakers… Matthew 5:9.”
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was “terribly sorry” for his behavior and was “very embarrassed” by it.
In a statement released through a publicist, Hansen said he was “terribly sorry” for his behavior and was “very embarrassed” by it.
The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.
The coffee giant has apparently been testing them out, quietly, in 100 stores.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
Her attorney says, she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
Her attorney says, she has accepted responsibility for her actions.
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.
Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is criticizing a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sidestepped talk about the open FBI director's post in an appearance in West Virginia at a conference on stopping drug addiction.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would let pharmacists offer a generic and cheaper alternative to life-saving EpiPens used to treat certain severe allergic reactions.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
West Virginia welcomes leaders from Washington D.C. to a round table on the opioid epidemic. Health and Human Services Tom Price and President Trump's Counselor Kellyanne Conway listened to West Virginia concerns and say they'll take advice back to Washington. 50,000 West Virginians now covered by the Obamacare Medicaid expansion are struggling with drug addiction. Many who couldn't afford treatment before, can now get help thanks to insurance coverage.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is in West Virginia to hear about the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
A woman accused of shooting two of her children in the head and leaving them outside an Ohio home is expected to make an initial court appearance as the 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy remain hospitalized.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
The music industry mourned his sudden death online.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
A school superintendent says a student has died as the result of the choking game.
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school
.The Logan Police Department says that a Logan High School student has been charged and an external law enforcement agency will likely lead an independent investigation after an incident during school