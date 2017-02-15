Teacher Accused of Trying to Film Cheerleaders Changing

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore teacher has been charged after police say he tried to use his cellphone to videotape the school's cheerleading team changing in his classroom.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach tells local news outlets that 46-year-old Christopher Clark, a teacher at Milford Mill Academy, faces one voyeurism-related charge. He was charged in a criminal summons Friday.

Charging documents say Clark admitted that on Jan. 23 he propped his cellphone on his desk, pressed record and then left his classroom to allow the cheerleaders to change into their uniforms.

Peach says a cheerleader discovered the phone before the girls started undressing.

Clark also told police he recorded two girls changing in his classroom in a separate incident earlier in January.

Clark is no longer employed at the school. Court records don't list an attorney.

