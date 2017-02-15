WV Commerce Wants $105 Million to Attract New Business, Tourism and Broadband

More new businesses and jobs could be coming to West Virginia. And more tourists too. At least that's the goal of the Justice administration, asking for a 105 million dollar promotional and incentive budget within the Department of Commerce.

"Well the goal is to invest that money with a substantial rate of return. It's based on the fact that we believe West Virginia really needs to jump start it's economy. We recognize this is a significant amount of money," said Woody Thrasher, WV Secretary of Commerce.

Details of the plan were before the House Finance Committee, where Democrats were pretty receptive

"I believe that if we don't invest in jobs, for our citizens, we're going to have more and more of an exodus of folks leaving the state," said Del. Brent Boggs, (D) Braxton.

But Republicans are not sold, that the program is business or tourist friendly, noting that just last week Governor Justice proposed raising the gas, sales and business taxes, plus DMV fees.

"You know that doesn't create growth. All it does is it actually hurts existing small businesses in the state. And I don't think it's a very good plan and I'm not very supportive of it," said Del. Eric Householder, (R) Vice-chair, Finance Committee.

The commerce plan would also help promote broadband expansion, buts some worry that needs far more support.

"And every business should have it at a high speed. And that's the only way we are going to grow this economy," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

The states half-billion dollar budget deficit could make finding the money for commerce difficult at best.

"As the budget decisions go forward, this may be a case of what West Virginia wants to have; versus what West Virginia can actually afford," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.