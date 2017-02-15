Goodwill employment counselors learn to recognize substance abus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Goodwill employment counselors learn to recognize substance abuse and refer people to resources

CHARLESTON, WV -

It is no secret that West Virginia leads the nation in substance abuse and overdose deaths. Along with that comes problems with everything from crime to unemployment. 

Goodwill's Prosperity Center in Charleston, WV works to help people prepare for and find great jobs. 

But as they work toward that goal employment, counselors are also learning how to recognize substance abuse and help get people to the right resources.

While they don't have their own treatment program they are able to refer individuals to the local programs that will best meet their needs. 

"We have a staff of case managers who are there to help people walk through the process," said Training Services Coordinator at Goodwill Vincent Elliot. "They are trained to know which are the correct resources to go to and they have experience, sometimes personal experience, in the same walk that these people are looking to go through."

For help finding a job or access to other services, go to http://goodwillkv.com/ or call 304-346-0811.

