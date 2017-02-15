KVC Health Systems releases plans, meets with public about new college in Montgomery

A one of a kind college is planned to be moved into Montgomery within the next year. It’ll focus on helping kids coming out of foster care transition into adulthood.

This is all being made possible by KVC Health systems partnering with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) and some other groups.

Gov. Jim Justice briefly mentioned the plan in his State of the State address.

Part of what KVC Health Systems does is help foster kids in several states including West Virginia.

It’s reached an agreement in principle with WVU Tech to take over some of it’s buildings.

It's a lease agreement with an option to buy. Representatives from KVC say this is the first place all the services the program will offer will be available in one place.

Since WVU Tech and it’s 1200 students will be leaving for Beckley, community members in Montgomery are glad at least something although much smaller will be taking its place.

In anticipation of of WVU Tech leaving, Montgomery buffet owner Barry Blackburn is changing his business model. His restaurant is now called Shift Change. It's offering breakfast and lunch instead of primarily pizza. Since the WVU Tech students will be leaving he’s hoping to attract more people from out of town with more options.

"We figured we’d get something a little different to help create and draw people across the bridge," Blackburn said.

He’s excited KVC Health plans to first bring 50 students and eventually 500 to the area.

The students transitioning out of foster care will need to apply.

Then once on campus which is expected to be in six months, they’ll be in various two year degree programs. In the first public meeting about this on February 15, 2017, representatives from KVC told the Montgomery community these students will be paid by KVC for jobs they have on campus or in the community. They'll also volunteer in the area.

"We will keep them very occupied with meaningful experiences and those kinds of life adventures that will help them transition into adulthood," said Tommy Bailey, a representative for KVC Health.

"Any time you get volunteers to do cleanup and volunteer in the community it's not going to be nothing but better," said Blackburn.

KVC will be using about two thirds of WVU Tech's existing buildings. There are also talks with Bridge Valley and the YMCA about taking over some of the others.

The new students will be living in Maclin Hall. It’s one of a couple buildings that doesn't' require a lot of renovations, that way the transition is as seamless as possible.

"It's going to be a wonderful opportunity for these kids to get life skills and for the people in the community to wrap their arms around kids that need a loving place to live," said Greg Ingram, mayor of Montgomery.

For the most part the students also won’t be leaving for breaks which welcome news to business owners like Blackburn.

"365 days a year is going to benefit the town of Montgomery," said Blackburn.

The students will not pay to go to what’s now being called KVC College. Through various lines of funding, KVC will take care of that because it doesn’t want students to have debt. An official name for the school hasn’t been released yet.