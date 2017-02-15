Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Boone County Schools Employees Arrested for Embezzlement

Posted: Updated:
BOONE COUNTY, WV -

UPDATE: 3/8/2017 2:42 p.m.

Sgt. Sutphin with the West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment says that two Boone County Schools employees were arrested today in relation to the ongoing embezzlement investigation.

Director of Transportation David Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey were arrested and arraigned at Boone County Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Jarrell and Harvey have connections to a local coal truck company who is suspected to have received money from the embezzlement.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the total amount of money embezzled is $20,000+ in excess and growing.

They both were released on $50,000 surety bond following the arraignment. 

Sgt. Sutphin expects for Jarrell and Harvey to appear in court in the next 20 days. 

We will continue to update this investigation as information becomes available. 

ORIGINAL:

The West Virginia State Police Boone County Detachment has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation involving an embezzlement case within Boone County Schools.

According to WVSP First Lieutenant Michael Baylous, the case involves the Boone County Schools Transportation Office in Foster, WV, specifically the bus garage.

According to Baylous, things were bought for personal use worth thousands of dollars over the past several years.

The WVSP have potential suspects in the case, though no arrest have been made yet.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:57:13 GMT

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

  • Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Friday, May 19 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-05-19 20:09:51 GMT
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...

  • Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

    Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:14:14 GMT
    MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...
    MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • Man accused of using ax to kill 4-year-old nephew

    Man accused of using ax to kill 4-year-old nephew

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:10:01 GMT
    Broomfield PoliceBroomfield Police

    Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.

    Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.

  • 5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:59:24 GMT

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.