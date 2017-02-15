Huntington State of the City addresses budget crisis

Huntington's rainy day fund will now be used to shore up the current police and fire department budgets.

Public safety and security were just a part of the mayor's budget crisis recovery plan in his State of the City address

With some proposed payouts eliminated, Huntington city council approved a budget resolution pumping three million dollars to keep the city police and fire depts. working at current levels through this July.

Council Vice-chair Alex Vence told 13 News, "It insures that police and fire can operate until the end of the fiscal year. It pays for salaries, and insurances."

For the fiscal year 2017-18, mayor Steve Williams proposed budget increases for overworked and understaffed police and fire.

He hoped a grant gets approved to return all laid off firefighters to work in July.

Now, the fire chief said they are manpower challenged.

Interim Chief Jan Rader told us, "It is manageable but not ideal. We will just change our tactics on how we respond.

Steve Williams said the police dept will be staffed at its revised level of 99 officers,

He aid he would constantly evaluate the ability to bring displaced officers back to work.

The mayor hoped to get some laid off police officers back by raising police special event use fees and gaining federal addiction fight funds.

The mayor said police officers and firefighters in Huntington need to make at least $40,000 a year to start and that's not happening here.

He said public works employees should make 15 dollars an hour to start, that's no happening here as well.

Williams said reducing city health care costs is a must, and keeping the city attractive for continued investment and growth is a key budget responsibility

