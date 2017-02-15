Huntington State of the City addresses budget crisis - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington State of the City addresses budget crisis

Posted: Updated:

Huntington's rainy day fund will now be used to shore up the current police and fire department budgets.

Public safety and security were just a part of the mayor's budget crisis recovery plan in his State of the City address

With some proposed payouts eliminated, Huntington city council approved a budget resolution pumping three million dollars to keep the city police and fire depts. working at current levels through this July.

Council Vice-chair Alex Vence told 13 News, "It insures that police and fire can operate until the end of the fiscal year. It pays for salaries, and insurances."

For the fiscal year 2017-18, mayor Steve Williams proposed budget increases for overworked and understaffed police and fire.

He hoped a grant gets approved to return all laid off firefighters to work in July.

Now, the fire chief said they are manpower challenged. 

Interim Chief Jan Rader told us, "It is manageable but not ideal. We will just change our tactics on how we respond. 

Steve Williams said the police dept will be staffed at its revised level of 99 officers,

He aid he would constantly evaluate the ability to bring displaced officers back to work.

The mayor hoped to get some laid off police officers back by raising police special event use fees and gaining federal addiction fight funds.

The mayor said police officers and firefighters in Huntington need to make at least $40,000 a year to start and that's not happening here.

 He said public works employees should make 15 dollars an hour to start, that's no happening here as well.

Williams said reducing city health care costs is a must, and keeping the city attractive for continued investment and growth is a key budget responsibility  

Want to see more from the State of the City address?

We have the whole address on our 13 news facebook...

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation

    Report: Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Investigation

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:54:41 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting. Trump fired Comey last week. The White House says the report is "not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between ...

  • Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs

    Blankenship asks Trump to resist punishing coal execs

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:29:18 GMT

    Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

    Former Massey CEO Don Blankenship has asked President Donald Trump to resist attempts in Congress to enhance criminal penalties for coal executives who violate mine safety and health standards.

  • Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians

    Report: Trump Shared Secret Info About IS with Russians

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-05-15 22:49:37 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...
    WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week, The Washington Post reported Monday. The newspaper cited current and former U.S. officials who said Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The threat was related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft. ...
    •   

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:57:13 GMT

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

  • Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Friday, May 19 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-05-19 20:09:51 GMT
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...

  • Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

    Juvenile Seriously Injured, Another Facing Assault Charges in Middle School Fight

    Friday, May 19 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-19 19:14:14 GMT
    MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...
    MEIGS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The Meigs County Sheriff Department is investigating an altercation at a middle school that seriously injured one juvenile and sent another to a juvenile facility. According to the department, an altercation took place Thursday at Eastern Middle School in Ohio. The altercation sent one juvenile to the hospital, and one to the juvenile detention facility in Chillicothe, Ohio. According to witnesses, two male juvenile were fighting, when a third male juveni...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:59:24 GMT

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash

    Victim Identified in Clendenin Crash

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:43:26 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

    The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.