Former State Senator Questioned on Private Consulting Firm

LOGAN COUNTY- Former County Commissioner and State Senator Art Kirkendoll is in the hot seat. It comes after his political opponent Richard Ojeda, who won the seat from Kirkendoll in this last election, discovered documents raising questions about Kirkendoll's private consulting firm K&K Consulting.

County records show Kirkendoll has been working as a consultant for the Logan County Commission since 2013 and was last paid in January of 2017.

Logan County expenditures show Kirkendoll was charging about $25,000 a year. The problem, there is no contract between K&K Consulting and the County Commission.

"There's a process that has to be done properly. To just give it to somebody that happens to be a friend, family member, I mean that's nepotism," Richard Ojeda told 13 News of the incident.

Documents also show the consulting contract was never put up for bid and no formal contract was ever awarded. State code requires competitive bidding and a contract to be awarded for any county paying for a good or service exceeding $15,000. Kirkendoll was paid above this threshold annually from 2013-2016.



After learning of these documents, Senator Ojeda said he was left wondering if his constituents in Logan County could have saved money with another consulting firm.

"I want all elected officials to know that if you're going to be in office you need to be held to a high standard and if you're out there doing the wrong things there need to be repercussions for that," Ojeda added.

Kirkendoll was also serving in the State Senate while also serving as a private consultant for the Logan County Commission.

Each year all elected state officials fill out Financial Disclosure Forms with the West Virginia Ethics Commission. Kirkendoll checked "no" in the section asking of any business with a city, county or state entity, while he was in fact working for the Logan County Commission. The West Virginia Ethics Commission confirms this kind of false statement violates the agency's policy under state law.

Art Kirkendoll requested an interview when 13 News reached out for comment. He declined to be on camera but did share a response. Kirkendoll explained that he has a verbal contract with the Logan Commission to consult in a variety of capacities. The former commissioner said the agreement is month to month and can be terminated by either party at any time.

When asked about the inconsistencies on Financial Disclosure Statements, Kirkendoll said when first elected in 2011, he went to the West Virginia Ethics Commission to ensure his forms were filled out correctly. He told 13 News a staff member at the agency said his forms were filled out correctly and because his employment was listed in an earlier section, he did not need to list separate contracts with the Logan County Commission.

In a previous conversation this week, the Ethics Commission told 13 News this sort of contract would need to be disclosed in the forms per West Virginia State Code §6B-2-6. Financial disclosure statement; filing requirements. If a person knowingly filings a false financial statement, the person can be convicted of a misdemeanor and be fined $1,000 and/or jailed 1 year.

A formal ethics complaint is set to be filed next week.

2012-2016 Financial Disclosure Forms: