American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The 18-inch "Logan Everett" doll will go on sale this week. American Girl, which is owned by Barbie maker Mattel Inc., says Logan is a drummer and will come with a doll-sized drum kit.

It's the latest move by Mattel to be more relevant to iPad-playing kids and their parents. A boy appeared in a Barbie commercial for the first time two years ago. And Barbie got a major makeover last year, giving the iconic doll several ethnicities and body shapes.

To boost sales, Mattel Inc., which is based in El Segundo, California, began selling American Girl dolls in Toys R Us stores late last year. Sales of the brand rose 4 percent during the last three months of 2016.

