West Virginia Radio Corporation Holding 12th Annual Radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

West Virginia Radio Corporation is holding its 12th Annual Radiothon to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Radiothon will run from 6 AM on February 16th, 2017 until 6 PM on February 17th, 2017

Their goal is to raise $200,000 this year so no family ever pays St. Jude for the care their child receives and, for every child treated there, thousands more have been saved worldwide through St. Jude discoveries.

St. Jude is a leader in developing new and improved treatments for children with cancer, and they create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children's hospital. St. Jude freely shares those breakthroughs, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

The radiothon raises money to fight pediatric cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Here are some facts about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

The mission at St. Jude is to find cures for children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20% when the hospital opened in 1962 to more that 80% today.

St. Jude freely shares their breakthroughs so one child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists in communities everywhere can use that knowledge to save more children.

St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and from around the world.

Patients are referred to St. Jude by a physician.

?To make a donation click HERE or call 1-800-592-3471.