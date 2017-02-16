Sharing a Facebook post could lead scammers right to you - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sharing a Facebook post could lead scammers right to you

MENLO PARK, CA (WKRG) — A scam that’s resurfacing has some a little confused. It’s a scam you’ll find on Facebook that many of your friends may have shared. But, it could lead the scammers straight to you.

Most everyone is on Facebook, and people’s favorite thing to do is share posts. One post going around warns that Facebook may not be a free service for much longer, but you’ll be exempt from any charges just by sharing this post.

“And this is like a lot of scams we see. It’s an old scam. It dates back to 2009. It wasn’t true then and it’s not true now,” says Sgt. Joe Mahoney with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s just another way for thieves to get to our information, but how can sharing a post make us vulnerable to scammers?

“Have you ever shared a post, and you see whether people like or react to it? You can click on that person and go to their information,” says Kristina Barrett with the Computer Crew.

It’s that information, we so willingly put on our Facebook profiles, that brings us one step closer to the scammers.

“It can give them ammunition for other scams. It can give them direct access to you,” says Barrett.

“It gives scammers an opportunity to grab that information and pose as you,” says Mahoney.

Bottom line, Facebook will always be free. Don’t share the post if you see it, and limit the amount of personal information you have on Facebook like your full birthday, telephone number and address.

