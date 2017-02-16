Drug agents in Ohio arrest 2 illegal immigrants, seize a pound o - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Drug agents in Ohio arrest 2 illegal immigrants, seize a pound of meth

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a pound of meth was seized and two illegal immigrants were arrested during a drug bust Tuesday.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones said members of an undercover narcotics task force observed two people engaging in what appeared to be a drug deal in the parking lot of a Middletown Auto Zone.

Police arrested 33-year-old Francisco Torres-Davilla and 27-year-old Ramon Sanchez-Reyes and charged them with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felonies.

Deputies found a pound of methamphetamine in the back seat of the vehicle.

A 2008 Dodge pickup truck and $1,000 in cash was also seized.

“These guys admitted they are here illegally and they are making money here selling their poison. This is Mexican Cartel money with a street value of about $36,000. So, instead of going through the legal process and obtaining work here like the American Citizen does, they crossed the border and brought drugs with them, drugs that kill people. Now, we have a process we have to go through to get them deported and your taxes are being used to house them in jail. That wall can’t go up fast enough,” said Sheriff Jones.

The meth seized in this case would make over 3,600 street level unit doses, according to the Sheriff.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:14:15 GMT
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...

  • UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    UPDATE: Woman Arrested As a Result of Puppy Mill Raids

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:57:13 GMT

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

    13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.

  • Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Man Arrested After Package of Meth Seized at Cemetery

    Friday, May 19 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-05-19 20:09:51 GMT
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...
    GLASGOW, WV (WOWK) - Glasgow Police say one man is behind bars after a suspicous package was found at the Kanawha Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery. Officers were dispatched to the cemetery after a 911 call of suspicious activity. Once on scene, they found the cemetery had been shipped a package containing three pounds of methamphetamine.  Terry Richards was arrested at the cemetery and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Investigators cannot...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • 5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:59:24 GMT

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

  • False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:22:10 GMT
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.