Chris Stapleton Reschedules Performance at Charleston Civic Center; Announces Reason Why

UPDATE: Chris Stapleton has announced the rescheduled date for his performance at the Charleston Civic Center and the reason it had to be postponed.

Chris Stapleton will now perform on November 2nd, 2017 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

On his website, he said in a statement:

"After seeing a specialist, I have some information to share. I’m on the road to recovery from a broken bone & a detached tendon in my right index finger. The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon. Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best."

You can read the full statement here: http://www.chrisstapleton.com/a-letter-from-chris/

UPDATE: Chris Stapleton has postponed the next three weeks of his “The All-American Road Show” tour.

That includes his June 15th appearance at the Charleston Civic Center.

Stapleton is telling people to hold on to their tickets and stay tuned for updates.

Below is the full list of dates they are working to reschedule:

Stapleton's appearance at the CMA Music Festival on Sunday, June 11 is also canceled.

ORIGINAL:

Chris Stapleton has announced plans to return Charleston, WV this June.

According to his website, the Grammy Award-winning country singer is scheduled to play at the Charleston Civic Center on June 15th, 2017.

This isn't the first time the Kentucky native has performed in Charleston. In 2015, one of his performances included an appearance at WV Public Broadcasting's Mountain Stage.

Chris Stapleton will be accompanied by supporting acts Anderson East and Brent Cobb in June.

Tickets go on sale February 24th.