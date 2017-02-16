Threats, cyber blackmail force Scioto County Courthouse upgrades

Threats against judges and their families and some cyber hacking and blackmail has one area courthouse ready for a major security upgrade.

13 News is working for you and your tax dollars, soon to pay for armed guards at the Scioto County Courthouse.

Mike Crabtree said, "We're probably one of the drug capitols of the world."

Scioto county Commissioner Crabtree told us courthouse security must go from zero to much more after numerous threats leveled against some judges and their families.

Crabtree said, "Sometimes those threats are serious, sometimes not so much but you have to deal with it."

The county is ready to spend $20,000 on cyber security after some blackmail attacks on employees computers.

"They hacked into our files and tried to sell it back to us. We're not going to be held at gunpoint, "Crabtree told 13 News.

The county commission is considering closing two of the three courthouse entrances, leaving just the Sixth Street doors open.

We found that the commission's thought is not to have metal detectors or entrance security portals, but have to armed guards patrolling here on the first floor.

Crabtree said going from nothing to armed guards and more could cost Scioto County taxpayers $150,000 or more.

The Scioto County Commission is also considering upgrades in video surveillance, the emergency radio system and the panic buttons throughout the courthouse.