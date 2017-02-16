Governor Takes Budget Campaign to Social Media

It's a colorful and unusual political strategy. Governor Justice is all over social media and the airwaves with his S-O-S campaign, that stands for Save-Our-State.

"If we don't fully implement this plan, or something that's awfully similar to this, our state is going to die," said Governor Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The pitch comes after last week's state of the state address, in which the Governor proposed 450 million dollars in new taxes. Now he wants West Virginia's to phone their lawmakers, asking them to vote yes. Republicans say it's a political stunt from a Governor who promised no new taxes

"You know as I've expressed through social media, I'm not interested in having a discussion based on propaganda. And if he wants to come with real facts and real numbers, then I'm all ears, but you know more of these gimmicky things are a waste of everyone's time," said Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

But Democrats say the state has to look at at least some new revenue measures.

"I think the Governor is right with his main point. I mean if we continue to cut and cut and cut, it's going to be things like state colleges; it's going to be things like promise scholarships; it's going to be things like senior programs," said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Minority Whip.

Republicans say the Governor made the situation by proposing a budget well above state spending last year.

"He spends more money than last year's budget by about $300 million dollars and so we're looking to see if there's ways to roll back if we have to," said State Sen. Mike hall, (R) Chairman, Finance Committee.

Right now the deficit is projected at a half-billion dollars.

"Despite their sharp differences, the two sides are at least still talking. The Governor is meeting with Republican House members and Senators this week," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.