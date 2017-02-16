Bill would terminate board that oversees massage therapy licensure in West Virginia

Massage therapy is growing in popularity as a way to treat everything from stress to pain and other ailments.

But a bill going through the West Virginia Legislature this session would do away with the board that regulates and certifies those who practice massage. Some of those involved in the industry say it is a step in the wrong direction.

"A lack of experience, a lack of requirements, a lack of education, potential injury," listed Robert Rogers, the director of the Mountain State School of Massage in reference to the possible consequences. "It is the wild west basically of somebody being able to just read something out of a book and saying they are a massage therapist."

Senate Bill 196 calls for the termination of the West Virginia Massage Therapy Licensure Board as of July 1, 2018.

The bill was introduced February 8 and is currently in the Committee on Government Organization.

The Mountain State School of Massage is planning to start a petition through social media.