Domino's Worker Caught Offering Drugs With Pizza

Recent Storms Bring Power Outages Across The Region
MGN Online
The recent storms that hit our area has cause a few power outages in our viewing area. Here is a list of some the areas hit and the outages involved.
Kanawha County- 186
Fayette County- 189
Logan County- 292
Boone County- 169
Cabell County- 361
We will update with the latest outages and restorations as they come in.

Thailand's Chunky Monkey On Diet After Gorging On Junk Food
BANGKOK (AP) -- A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey - nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals - after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month.

Planet Hollywood sued for Vegas Strip hotel room mannequin
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries. Kent Jacobs Boutwell, of Southern California, filed the lawsuit Monday against the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages. "I've got some experience handling hotel casino cases," said Boutwell's lawyer, Richard Johnson. "This was certainl...

Crews Work To Repair Water Main Break
MGN Online
A water main break occurred earlier today in South Charleston. The break happened in the 5000 Block of Indiana Avenue. A section of Indiana Ave. was closed while crews worked to repair the break. No further information is available at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Unsuspecting Walmart customer takes down startled deer
WADENA, Minn. (AP) — A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Walmart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground. Shoppers at the store in Wadena (wah-DEE'-nah), 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors. Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV (http://bit.ly/2q0Nv...

States of Addiction - The Tiniest Victims
We continue our look into the states of addiction, with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region, including one new mom and her baby from Middleport, Ohio. Remington is just 35 days old, but in his short life he has already become a survivor. He was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning he was born going through withdrawal from drugs. "When I went into deliver him they asked me what medications I was prescri...