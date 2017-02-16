Domino's Worker Caught Offering Drugs With Pizza - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Domino's Worker Caught Offering Drugs With Pizza

Posted: Updated:

A Domino's delivery driver has been reported for offering a plethora of illegal substances also available for delivery.

The Liverpool Echo reports a pizza was delivered to a customer Feb. 10 with a card attached to the box that read, "WEED, MDMA, PILLS, KET, RAW COKE & MUCH MORE. GET ON ME, DROP OFFS ALL NIGHT.'

The driver also attached two different phone numbers and signed off as "SMOKEY." The incident was reported to Merseyside Police and is being investigated.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Recent Storms Bring Power Outages Across The Region

    Recent Storms Bring Power Outages Across The Region

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:48:03 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    The recent storms that hit our area has cause a few power outages in our viewing area. Here is a list of some the areas hit and the outages involved. Kanawha County- 186 Fayette County- 189 Logan County- 292 Boone County- 169 Cabell County- 361 We will update with the latest outages and restorations as they come in.
    The recent storms that hit our area has cause a few power outages in our viewing area. Here is a list of some the areas hit and the outages involved. Kanawha County- 186 Fayette County- 189 Logan County- 292 Boone County- 169 Cabell County- 361 We will update with the latest outages and restorations as they come in.

  • Thailand's Chunky Monkey On Diet After Gorging On Junk Food

    Thailand's Chunky Monkey On Diet After Gorging On Junk Food

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:59:44 GMT

    BANGKOK (AP) -- A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey - nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals - after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month. 

    BANGKOK (AP) -- A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey - nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals - after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month. 

  • Planet Hollywood sued for Vegas Strip hotel room mannequin

    Planet Hollywood sued for Vegas Strip hotel room mannequin

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:32:53 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries. Kent Jacobs Boutwell, of Southern California, filed the lawsuit Monday against the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages. “I’ve got some experience handling hotel casino cases,” said Boutwell’s lawyer, Richard Johnson. “This was certainl...

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries. Kent Jacobs Boutwell, of Southern California, filed the lawsuit Monday against the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages. “I’ve got some experience handling hotel casino cases,” said Boutwell’s lawyer, Richard Johnson. “This was certainl...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • 5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    5 Hospitalized After Eating Gas Station Nacho Cheese

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:59:24 GMT

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

    Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.

  • False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    False 911 call leads to marijuana bust in Kanawha County

    Friday, May 19 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 17:22:10 GMT
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    FRAME, WV - According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, a man was arrested yesterday after a false 911 call led to a drug bust. Trevor Jarrett, 26, of Frame, reportedly contacted Metro 911 saying that he believed, "someone had overdosed him or injected him with Narcan." He also admitted to dispatchers that he had smoked marijuana. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority found an intoxicated Jarrett who claimed nearby neighbors drugged him. He...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.