Special Report: On Average, More Than 1 West Virginian Dying a Week in Fires

She was the first patient in West Virginia to have the procedure. In fact, it has only been done a few thousand times around the world.
It's a crisis. Our crisis. The ongoing opioid epidemic has harshly affected friends, neighbors, and loved ones. "It's not just the poor. It's not the black, not the white, it's everywhere. It's everybody," said Jon Matthews, a local filmmaker who returned home to West Virginia to produce a new documentary about the ongoing crisis.
In a state plagued by a shortage of at least 10,000 nurses, both the medical community and state legislators in West Virginia are searching desperately to find a cure. In the meantime, traveling nurses are serving as a type of treatment - enticing more folks to enter the nursing field and helping to ease a critical shortage statewide, according to local experts in the field.
"I know what it's like when you are at your knees and you're begging the Lord to take your life because you'd rather be gone than have to deal withdrawal or find another drug," said Chelsea Carter, who is in recovery from opioid addiction. "I would pray to die. I mean I would just ask God to let me die driving down the road or something," said Trena Dingess, who is also in recovery. Chelsea Carter and Trena Dingess are recovering from addiction, survivors of West...
West Virginia is having a 911 money emergency. The state and many counties are in financial trouble, so a bill before the legislature would merge the 911 call centers in the Mountain State from 53 to just 6. "Savings to the state, or the counties, or to the citizens of West Virginia if we can reduce the 911 fee," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha. Right now people pay 911 fees through their cell and landline phone bills. West Virginia has among the highest rates in the na...
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
A Lakeland toddler was killed in a tragic accident at his home when a dresser fell on him. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive 2-year-old boy around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators say Conner Delong was found by his mother, Meghan Delong, that morning underneath a dresser that had fallen over. She had checked on him and his brother in their shared bedroom at 11:30 the night before and both were ...
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department has released the identity of the person killed in an accident in Clendenin late last night.
Just a few minutes later, the child was found dead.
