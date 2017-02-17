Trooper shares handshake with young boy - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Trooper shares handshake with young boy

Posted: Updated:
Facebook: West Virginia State Police Facebook: West Virginia State Police

A recent facebook post by The West Virginia State Police is making its rounds on social media.

Melissa Kuhens submitted a photo with the caption, "I just wanted to share this great photo I snapped today. My son Jaxson who is 4 years old walked up to a WV State Police Officer and shook his hand and thanked him for his service! The Officer was very kind to take a few minutes of his time to make my son's day. My son's dream is to follow in his pappy and daddy's footsteps and one day be a 3rd generation Police Officer." 

The picture was referred to as the "Photo of the Day" on Feb. 15th, according to the West Virginia State Police facebook page.

Along with many others, Kuhens left a comment on the post saying, in part, "I want to thank this amazing officer for taking the time to make my sons day! God Bless the men and women in blue!"

Here is a link to the original post.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Recent Storms Bring Power Outages Across The Region

    Recent Storms Bring Power Outages Across The Region

    Saturday, May 20 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-05-21 01:48:03 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    The recent storms that hit our area has cause a few power outages in our viewing area. Here is a list of some the areas hit and the outages involved. Kanawha County- 186 Fayette County- 189 Logan County- 292 Boone County- 169 Cabell County- 361 We will update with the latest outages and restorations as they come in.
    The recent storms that hit our area has cause a few power outages in our viewing area. Here is a list of some the areas hit and the outages involved. Kanawha County- 186 Fayette County- 189 Logan County- 292 Boone County- 169 Cabell County- 361 We will update with the latest outages and restorations as they come in.

  • Thailand's Chunky Monkey On Diet After Gorging On Junk Food

    Thailand's Chunky Monkey On Diet After Gorging On Junk Food

    Saturday, May 20 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-05-20 21:59:44 GMT

    BANGKOK (AP) -- A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey - nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals - after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month. 

    BANGKOK (AP) -- A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables. Wildlife officials caught the chunky monkey - nicknamed "Uncle Fat" by locals - after photos of the animal started circulating on social media last month. 

  • Planet Hollywood sued for Vegas Strip hotel room mannequin

    Planet Hollywood sued for Vegas Strip hotel room mannequin

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:32:53 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries. Kent Jacobs Boutwell, of Southern California, filed the lawsuit Monday against the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages. “I’ve got some experience handling hotel casino cases,” said Boutwell’s lawyer, Richard Johnson. “This was certainl...

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tourist is suing a Las Vegas Strip hotel, claiming a life-sized mannequin in his darkened room caused him to flee and suffer injuries. Kent Jacobs Boutwell, of Southern California, filed the lawsuit Monday against the Planet Hollywood casino-hotel in Clark County District Court, seeking at least $10,000 in damages. “I’ve got some experience handling hotel casino cases,” said Boutwell’s lawyer, Richard Johnson. “This was certainl...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:14:15 GMT
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • StormTracker 13 Forecast

    StormTracker 13 Forecast: Click Here

    Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.

    The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.