Update: Victim Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Accident on Interstate 64

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. February 17th, 2017

We now know the identity of a man who was killed in a wrong way crash Friday morning on Interstate 64.

23-year-old Dwayne Eddie Bowman Jr., of Huntington, was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 64 eastbound near the 5th Street exit at mile marker 8 and striking a semi truck.

The roadway was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

UPDATE: I-64 East in Huntington has reopened after the fatal wrong-way accident this morning.

UPDATE: The driver of the car traveling in the wrong direction has died. We're told the driver of the semi is okay. No names are being released at this time. Stay with 13 News for further updates.

ORIGINAL: Crews are on the scene of a wrong way crash on Interstate 64 in Huntington after a driver traveling in the wrong direction collides with a semi truck.

The crash happened near the 5th Street exit at mile marker 8 which is shut down as of 4:30 a.m. this morning.



Dispatchers tell us the driver was going westbound in the eastbound lanes for about 12 miles before hitting a semi head on.

No word on the condition of the driver.



Stay tuned for the latest on air and online for the latest developments to this story.