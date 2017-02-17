Wheeling As A Possible Sanctuary City

WHEELING WV (WTRF) - On Friday afternoon, two groups with opposing ideas about immigration and refugees in the United States will descend upon the City County building in Wheeling to voice their concerns about the Friendly City becoming a Sanctuary City.

With more than 200 across the United States, the idea of a sanctuary city is not a relatively new concept. With illegal immigration being a hot topic, more people are talking about it and how it will affect the city of Wheeling. 7news talked to attorney and West Liberty professor Diana Crutchfield about what a sanctuary city actually is. She said the term has various forms but it's not really a legal term. For example, police and other city employees are not allowed to inquire about a person's immigrant status while stopping or providing services. "The concept of sanctuary is more of a welcoming social issue. But in some cities, it can take the form not allowing police to do that, not allowing an inquiry by any citizens. Like they'll allow police to ask dangerous felons for example. So there's just varied forms of sanctuary."

But others aren't too thrilled about the proposed idea. Wheeling Resident Julia Smith said, "I believe we live in a country of laws. If we disrespect our federal laws, how can we expect to be safe? We elect representatives and they're suppose to vote according to the current laws and wishes of whom they were elected by. We have our mayor and counsel members to honor their constituent's wishes."

There is another worry about becoming a sanctuary city. Recently, President Trump has a signed an executive order that would in turn withhold federal funding to sanctuary cities. "I don't believe that the citizens of our state of West Virginia should be disallowed federal funding because our mayor or counsel decides the city should be a sanctuary city," said Smith. Crutchfield said, "Our cities and states may not want to honor that executive order because of the concept of federalism, the states are separate powers, separate entities, and the federal government. And So they're be challenges I'm sure to that executive order if that's put into place."

The pro-sanctuary group, Eclosion collective, has released a statement saying

"We believe all people regardless of citizenship are subject to the protections afforded to them by the constitution. We believe in freedom of movement, and we believe in every persons right to build a decent life for themselves."

They have organized a rally for Friday afternoon in front of wheeling city offices, and there is also a Facebook event called "make wheeling a sanctuary city now."

Those who are against the idea will also be holding an anti-rally at the same time and place.