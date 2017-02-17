Woman blinded after using flea market contact lenses - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman blinded after using flea market contact lenses

Posted: Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A Texas woman, Liza Garcia, filed a lawsuit in Lubbock County Feb. 10, claiming that she is now legally blind after wearing cosmetic contacts she purchased from a Lubbock flea market booth.

The lawsuit explains that on Feb. 9, 2016, Ms. Garcia went to the National Flea Market of Lubbock to purchase cosmetic contact lenses from the One Stop Contact Lenses booth. She had bought their contact lenses before.

The contact lenses she purchased were not for vision correction, but for cosmetic purposes. The actual lenses, Bella brand cosmetic contacts, make the wearer’s eyes to appear to be a different color.

The lawsuit states that after three days of wearing the contacts, Garcia’s eyes began burning and becoming swollen. She went to the Covenant ER, but even with medical care her eyes continued to deteriorate.

She went to UMC’s ER later where she was diagnosed with a bacterial infection in her eyes caused by the Bella contact lens. She continued to return to the hospital for daily checkups, but the infection had permanently damaged both of her eyes, leaving them with ulcers and scar tissue. The lawsuit states that she is now legally blind, which has changed how she lives her life.

“She lost her eyesight, she lost her job, obviously she’s not someone who has grown up with this disability, so she is not ready for it,” explained her attorney Rion Sanford of the Mckleskey Firm. “She’s going to have to go through a lot of rehab, she may be helped through a lot of corneal transplants but we’re not sure.”

Sanford said Wednesday that Garcia now needs help doing daily activities, so she and her three children had to move in with her sister.

Sanford explained that in researching this case, he learned that what happened to Ms. Garcia reflects a larger issue: while many assume these contacts are a fashion statement, many consumers are unaware that they can significantly impact the health of your eyes.

“Eventually we were able to determine that Ms. Garcia was injured by a product being sold illegally,  we also believe the product was defective even beyond just being illegally sold,” Sanford said.  At that point we became real concerned and also Ms. Garcia is permanently blinded by the infection she received when she began using these contact lenses, it looked like a case that needs to be addressed.”

The Food and Drug Administration says you need a prescription to wear these decorative lenses.  The FDA has many warnings about cosmetic contacts on their website, one statement found there reads:

But you need a prescription to avoid eye injury. Before buying decorative lenses, here’s what you should know.

They are not cosmetics or over-the-counter merchandise. They are medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Places that advertise them as cosmetics or sell them over-the-counter, without a prescription, are breaking the law.

They are not “one size fits all.” An eye doctor (ophthalmologist or optometrist) must measure each eye to properly fit the lenses and evaluate how your eye responds to contact lens wear.

The fact that Ms. Garcia could purchase these contacts at a flea market, without a prescription is concerning to Sanford.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

  • Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Coroner: Body identified as missing Ohio teenager

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

    Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.

  • Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Three People Are Facing Charges In An Abandoned Body Case

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:14:15 GMT
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...
         BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say three people are facing charges in an abandoned body case.      The Beckley Register-Herald (http://bit.ly/2qBSRKQ ) reports Ashley Treadway and Michael Justice II, both of Crab Orchard, were charged Thursday with concealing and transporting a deceased body and conspiracy. Rayburn Buchanan Jr. turned himself in Friday and faces the same charges.      Earlier this month, the Raleigh Co...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.