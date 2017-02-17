Big Sandy Superstore Arena Evacuated Due to Fire

The Big Sandy Superstore Arena was evacuated on February 17th, 2017 after a small fire.

According to the Director of Marketing for the arena, Veronica Horndubay, the building was evacuated for safety reasons.

The fire has been put out, and the Huntington Fire Department has the situation under control.

It was a small fire in an administrative office, and it was contained to that office.

According to Bryan Chambers, the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, it will not impact any events happening this weekend.

The HFD is investigating the cause.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.