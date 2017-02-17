Jackson County Man Arrested for Murdering Former Brother-in-Law

A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department.
On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.
13 News is on the scene as humane officials execute a search warrant at Missy's Four Paws, an alleged puppy mill, in Nitro, WV.
A woman is accused of leaving her 1-year-old son in a house where people were doing drugs.
Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.
Authorities have confirmed the body found in an Ohio field is a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with a convicted rapist.
Five people were hospitalized last month after getting botulism from nacho cheese bought at a gas station.
