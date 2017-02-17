Jackson County Man Arrested for Murdering Former Brother-in-Law

Police have charged a Jackson County man with murder after the shooting death that occurred Thursday night, Feb. 16th 2017.

28-year-old Darrell "Pee Wee" Williams, of Kenna, WV, is facing 1st degree murder charges after deputies discovered a former family member of Williams deceased.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies discovered an unresponsive male in a large pool of blood near the doorway of his home near Evans, WV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Numerous witnesses and surveillance footage provided deputies with enough information to investigate Williams as a murder suspect.

After being transported for questioning, Williams confessed to shooting his former brother-in-law in the face.

According to the complaint, Williams said he knocked on the front door of the victim's residence and waited for him to approach before shooting him.

Deputies say he stole the handgun from his father earlier the same day.

Williams also admitted to taking an "uncharacteristically strong dose" of methamphetamine before the murder.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing investigation.

