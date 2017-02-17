UPDATE: Do Not Use Order Has Been Lifted For The Affected Areas Of Boone County.

UPDATE: 2/18/2017 11:18 P.M.

Julian, W.Va. (February 18, 2017) – West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for the Boone County communities of Camp Creek and Julian following a backflow event in the area yesterday.

Results of water quality testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards. Therefore, there is no further need to boil water prior to consumption. Customers will be notified of the lifting of the advisory by the CodeRED emergency notification system.

West Virginia American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other West Virginia American Water customers in the affected area. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.

Julian, W.Va. (February 18, 2017) – West Virginia American Water has lifted the Do Not Use water notice for customers in the Boone County communities of Camp Creek and Julian. A precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect for all customers previously under the Do Not Use notice, which includes Camp Creek Road, Julian Road, Little Horse Creek, Horse Creek Road, White Road, Betsy Lane, Ferrell Drive, Miller Road, Nancy Dolin Road, Herman Dolin Hollow Road, White Buck Road, Calvin Smith Road, Big Pinnacle Bridge Road, Wash Bridge Road and customers along Rt. 119 from Camp Creek Road to Wash Bridge Road.

The original notice was issued yesterday following a backflow event that occurred in the area, which is believed to have been caused by blue toilet bowl cleaner backflowing into the local water distribution system from a church bathroom. West Virginia American Water staff systematically flushed the affected area throughout the day and collected multiple water samples for testing. All samples show no signs of an outside contaminant in the system, and the event appears to have been contained to a very localized area.

Affected customers may resume use of their water but should boil it before consumption until further notice. Because bacteriological testing takes a minimum of 24 hours, a precautionary boil water advisory will remain in effect until that testing is complete late tonight. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use. The company anticipates lifting the boil water advisory on Sunday morning.

Once resuming use of their water, customers may initially experience discolored or cloudy water, which is normal following the depressurization of a line and widespread flushing. If this occurs, customers should flush their cold water tap closest to where the water enters the home until the water runs clear.

West Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:

· Throw away beverages and ice cubes if made with tap water;

· Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

· Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;

· Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

· Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.

A potable water tanker remains stationed in the parking lot of the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Diagnostic and Detention Center in Julian. Customers must bring their own containers to fill.

Customers will be updated on this information through the CodeRED emergency customer notification system. For more information, contact West Virginia American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660 or visit westvirginiaamwater.com and click “Alerts.”

Laura Martin, External Affairs Manager for WVAW, told 13 News that the water contamination warning will remain in effect for the rest of the evening.

She says that crews will continue taking water samples for the rest of the night before transporting them to the Bureau of Public Health Lab and WVAW's own testing facility.

They expect to have an update in the morning.

Until then, the contamination warning is ongoing and residents are asked to not use or consume water from the affected areas listed below.

West Virginia American Water received notice of a cross-contamination event in the Boone County communities of Camp Creek and Julian.

Conditions indicate there is a high probability that the water is contaminated.

Testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in your water.

The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health indicates a backflow event has occurred in this area, suspected to be from blue toilet bowl cleaner from a church bathroom that back flowed into the local water distribution system. The contaminant has been isolated to one area of the water system.

Due to the nature of the contamination, it is not safe to use the water for any purpose.

The Do Not Use order affects approximately 320 customers in the following area:

Camp Creek Road

Julian Road

Little Horse Creek

Horse Creek Road

White Road

Betsy Lane

Ferrell Drive

Miller Road

Nancy Dolin Road

Herman Dolin

Hollow Road

White Buck Road

Calvin Smith Road

Big Pinnacle Bridge Road

Wash Bridge Road

Customers along Route 119 from Camp Creek Road to Wash Bridge Road. The affected area includes the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center, Massey office building and several convenience stores.

Potable Water West Virginia American Water is mobilizing a water tanker to be stationed in the parking lot of the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Diagnostic and Detention Center, located at One Lory Place, Julian, WV 25529.