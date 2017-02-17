Lawsuit: School didn't protect teen girl from bullying - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: School didn't protect teen girl from bullying

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A teen girl and her mother are suing the Monongalia County Board of Education and the sheriff's department over alleged bullying.

The Dominion Post reports (http://bit.ly/2lqKb7Y) that the lawsuit was filed Thursday. It says the 16-year-old suffered persistent race-based discrimination, harassment and bullying that led to a knife attack during her freshman year at University High School.

According to the lawsuit, the child is African American and white and was 15 years old when the incidents occurred.

The lawsuit says that neither the school nor the school resource officer took appropriate steps to protect the teen.

Jennifer Caradine, Board of Education legal counsel and Sheriff Perry Palmer said they had not received copies of the lawsuit as of late afternoon Thursday and could not comment.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:58:18 GMT

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

  • A Man Armed With A Sharp Object Holds His Son In A Choke Hold

    A Man Armed With A Sharp Object Holds His Son In A Choke Hold

    Sunday, May 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-21 18:51:44 GMT
    According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV. The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening. Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident. When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck a...
    According to a criminal complaint filed with the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Joshua Seth Phillips, 34, of Clay County was arrested in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Montgomery, WV. The incident happened approximately 5:30 on Saturday evening. Phillips has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after the incident. When the officer responding to the call arrived, he observed Mr. Phillips in the stair well holding his son with his right arm around his neck a...

  • A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-05-11 14:13:03 GMT
    14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

    Mother's Day is an annual holiday that we all feel we are pretty familiar with. Although, it holds a history to it that many of us might be impressed and amazed to learn...including some local history to the Tri-State's very own Webster, West Virginia. Here are 14 Mother's Day Facts Little May Know....

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    A Dispute Saturday Night Leaves One Dead And One In Jail

    Sunday, May 21 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-05-21 15:57:03 GMT

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

    On Friday May 20th at approximately 11:30 PM officers with the Dunbar Police Department responded to 206 Roxalana Hills Apartments for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers found 26 year old Corey White deceased from an apparent gun shot. The victim's father, 57 year old Larry White, was arrested and charged with murder.

  • A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    A Man Allegedly Tries To Set His Brother On Fire

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:58:18 GMT

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

    A man allegedly tries to set his brother on fire. The incident occurred in the 300 Block of Roane Street in Charleston earlier today. According to the victim, Kim Lee, his brother Darrell Duncan poured gasoline on him and his porch before throwing a lit match at him. The actions resulted in a structure fire at the victim's residence and had to be extinguished by the Charleston Fire Department. 

  • A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    A Crash Causes A Chain Reaction, Resulting In Property Damage

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:54:08 GMT

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    A crash in Huntington, WV causes a chain reaction resulting in property damage. The accident occurred Sunday in the 700 Block of Roby Road in Huntington. A woman was travelling eastbound on Roby and she lost control of her vehicle. The woman's car hit a parked that was then knocked into a house and the driver's car subsequently hit a tree.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.