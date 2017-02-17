Pole Knocked Down in Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Bus

A Tri-State Transit Authority bus and a vehicle have crashed in Cabell County Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Norway Avenue near Ferguson Road.

One minor injury has been reported in the crash.

The road has been closed due to one of the vehicles striking and knocking down a power pole.

The road will remain closed while crews work to place a replacement pole in that area.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash at this time.

Huntington Fire, Huntington Police, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.