Cabell Midland High students found selling and buying suspected pot brownies

With the legalize marijuana movement growing in our area, many say a few pot brownies should not cause a fuss.

That's unless those brownies are found in school, being made, sold and bought by students.

looking at the punishments that may fit the crime.

The school resource officer at Cabell Midland High School told us a 14 year old female student was recently caught selling marijuana brownies on campus.

Sgt. Roman Thompson said at least nine 15 year old freshmen students admitted to buying or being given one or more brownies.

Thompson said most of the brownies may not have been eaten, and were disposed.

He said none of the students involved got sick, acted goofy or crazy or seemed high on marijuana.

Thompson told 13 News the 14 year old girl's cell phone had photos of preparing the brownies.

Sgt. Thompson told us, "It showed a small amount of marijuana and her making the brownies at the time, just a small part of what we have."

Cabell school parents offered some wide ranging reactions.

Parent Richard Davis told us, "She should be expelled for good and never allowed to go back to school. The others should be disciplined but not expelled.”

Parent Kelly Freeman had other thoughts, "I think it is a confusing time right now, especially for teens while the fight is on to legalize or not legalize."

Sgt. Thompson said even for juveniles, possession of marijuana brownies is a misdemeanor.

But he added that selling brownies laced with marijuana, on school property, is a felony.

Cabell county prosecutors and the school system are considering punishment and discipline; they are interviewing involved students and their parents.

Sgt. Thompson thinks the accused will get off lightly.

"They will get community service, and basically told not to get in trouble again. It keeps them from going deep into the system unnecessarily, Thompson told 13 News.

A Cabell County school system spokesperson says with student privacy and rights issues, they could not comment on the pot brownie incident, except to say they are pursuing disciplinary actions against all the involved students,