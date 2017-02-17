Man in Serious Condition After Shooting in Logan County

UPDATE: February 17, 2017 at 6:25 p.m.

The victim and the suspect in the shooting that occurred earlier in Chapmanville have been identified.

Troopers with the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police has identified the victim as Charles Kinney of Chapmanville.

Kinney was allegedly shot at close range in the upper leg by his brother, Billy Kinney, also of Chapmanville.

Troopers say that Kinney was flown to a Charleston hospital by the Life Flight air ambulance.

Billy Kinney was taken into custody following the shooting.

The current condition of Charles Kinney is unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Officer Thompson with the West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment confirmed that a shooting occurred this afternoon around 4 p.m.

According to police, the incident occurred near Thunder Road in Chapmanville.

One person was injured after sustaining a shotgun blast.

Police say he is in serious but stable condition and is being transported to a Charleston-area hospital.

The shooter is in custody.

Police did not give any information as to the identity of the shooter or victim.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest on this investigation.