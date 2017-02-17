Showdown Looms on West Virginia Transportation Taxes

It's like being on the campaign trail again, Governor Jim Justice trying to sell his plan for a ten cent gas tax increase and higher DMV fees, all to help rebuild state roads and highways, and more,

"But what happens over on the right hand, which is unbelievable - 48 thousand, 48 thousand new jobs," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

Road workers like the sound of that.

"Personally it would help my family. It would benefit everything that we do. The roads," said Mike Walker, a paver.

But the Governor is heading for a battle in the legislature, where many Republicans, and even some fellow Democrats are not on board.

"Yeah, the gas tax is a no-starter for me. We have plenty of other avenues to raise revenue in the state," said Del. Justin Marcum, (D) Mingo.

"A family of four - based on the population in our state - would pay an additional thousand dollars in taxes and fees. They just can't afford that," said Del. Mike Folk, (R) Berkeley.

The Governor responded to his critics.

"Now, you been told craziness," said Gov. Justice.

Others say better roads will bring new businesses to the Mountain State.

"The cracker plant is going to be located just across the river in Moundsville, so its very important we have our road structure in place, before that takes place," said W. Duane Hack, of the Route 2 - I-68 Authority.

Some of that may hinge on gas tax revenue.

"For now the battle over the proposed 10 cent gas tax increase in West Virginia is sure to be one of the biggest showdown votes in the Legislature this year," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.