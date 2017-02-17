Large brush fire in Lawrence County endangers homes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Large brush fire in Lawrence County endangers homes

© MGN Online © MGN Online

A large brush fire started in Lawrence County, OH earlier today.

Lawrence County dispatchers say that the fire started at 12:30 p.m. and that it escalated to a half square mile sized fire that is endangering several homes.

The fire is on County Route 18 (Solida Road) off of South Point, OH. 

At least one dozen different fire departments, including Cabell County and Lawrence County, are responding to the blaze.

There is no information on whether any buildings have been caught on fire as of yet.

We have a crew headed to the scene now. 

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest developments.

