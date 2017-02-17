Thrift shop in Hurricane, WV helps fund care of homeless and aba - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Thrift shop in Hurricane, WV helps fund care of homeless and abandoned pets

HURRICANE, WV -

You never know what sort of thing you'll find at Paws and Shop Thrift Store in Hurricane, WV.  

But you can be sure your purchase will help save homeless and abandoned animals. 

There are tons of tiny treasures on the shelves all donated by the community. 

The people who sort the donations and put them on the shelves are all volunteers. There are no paid employees at the shop so that all of the money raised can be used to operate New Hope Animal Rescue. 

The foster based groups cares for homeless dogs and cats while they work to find them a new home. They also operate a spay and neuter program. 

The directors of New Hope Animal Rescue say they would like to have the store open more often they just need more volunteers. 

"We'd like to be open another day," said Mike Miske. "Right now we are open Thursday and Saturday 10 to 4. We'd like to open another day we could use more volunteers for that." 

They also need more people to help provide foster homes and help with adoption events. 

Money generated through the thrift shop is a key part of the non-profit groups annual operating budget. They can provide receipts for any donations to the thrift store. 

Paws and Shop Thrift Store is located at 2806 Putnam Avenue right next to the senior center. If you want to donate or become a volunteer just go to http://newhoperescuewv.org/

