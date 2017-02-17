A Kanawha County Man Charged With Strangulation And Kidnapping

Jeremy Wayne Hudson, 38, of Charleston, West Virginia, is being charged with strangulation and kidnapping.

On February 16, 2017 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to a 911 hang up call at 302 Thaxton Hollow Road in South Charleston.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Debbie Hudson who advised them that her son, Jeremy Wayne Hudson, came to her residence to to get his seven year old daughter.

Mrs. Hudson has had custody of the minor child since November of 2016, due to Mr. Hudson being incarcerated.

Mrs. Hudson stated that Mr. Hudson was kicking the door of her residence and yelling, all while trying to force his way into the residence.

According to Mrs. Hudson, the minor child was crying and did not want to go Mr. Hudson.

Mr. Hudson entered the residence and Mrs. Hudson tried to intervene to prevent him taking the child, and that's when Mr. Hudson allegedly began to choke her and left visible marks around her neck. Mrs. Hudson stated that Mr. Hudson threatened to kill her during the altercation.

Mrs. Hudson tried to call 911 and that is when Mr. Hudson ripped the phone out of the wall. Mr. Hudson left with the minor child.

After Hudson left, she used her mobile phone to call 911.

Mr. Hudson was located and arrested in North Charleston and the child was returned home safe.

We will update will the latest information as it becomes available.