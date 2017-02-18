NY Woman Hits Half-Court Shot, Then Gets Marriage Proposal

More News More>>

Ex-Massey CEO Don Blankenship Talks One-on-One with West Virginia Tonight West Virginia Tonight Decades into his tenure as CEO of Massey Energy, Don Blankenship and the lives of hundreds of West Virginians were turned upside down with the explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, an explosion that killed 29 men. Blankenship stepped down from Massey later that year. Five years later, Blankenship was charged and convicted for conspiring to violate federal mining safety standards. In April 2016, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty ...

West Virginia Man Arrested in Scheme to Sell Stolen Paintings Valued at $500 Million BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (WOWK) – A Beckley man was arrested Monday on fraud charges in connection with his scheme to sell paintings stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 on Craigslist. Todd Andrew Desper, a/k/a "Mordokwan," 47, was charged in federal court in Boston with wire fraud and attempted wire fraud. Desper was arrested this afternoon at his home in Beckley. He will be held in custody overnight and will have an initial appear...

Seven WV Cities Added to Suits Against Drug Distributors WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Charles "Rusty" Webb will represent eight more West Virginia cities in a lawsuit against distributors of opioid drugs, similar to the cases settled by the State of West Virginia for 47 million dollars. The cities of Rainelle, Whitesville, Sutton, Gauley Bridge, Fort Gay, Quinwood and Rupert will be represented by Mr. Webb, along with the other cities and counties he represents, including Huntington and Charleston as well as Nicholas, Bra...