Robbery Overnight At Portsmouth, Ohio Gas Station

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Clark’s Pump N Shop, which is located at 3008 Scioto Trail.

The suspect entered the business just after 3:00 am this morning and walked to the restroom.

He soon after approached the counter and appeared to wait for the cashier, who was currently assisting a customer at the drive-through. When the employee opened the drawer to complete the transaction, the male jumped over the counter and began trying to grab cash from the drawer.

A struggle with the employee ensued, but eventually the suspect was able to flee the store with an unknown amount of cash.

Patrol Officers that responded to the call were able to locate what is likely the hat and hooded sweatshirt worn by the male during the incident. The clothing was found in a dumpster located on a nearby residential street.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late twenties to early thirties with very little, if any, facial hair. He was wearing a tan hat, red Ohio State Hooded Sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (740) 353-4101 or (740) 354-5538. Calls can be kept confidential.