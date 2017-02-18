Two Arrested In Logan County Meth Lab Bust

Two People were arrested by Logan County Deputy Sheriff's Drug Task Force and Troopers from the West Virginia State Police.

The arrests were made while serving a warrant at the residence of Jerry Workman on Willowbrook Drive in Logan.

Police found several items that are consistent in the manufacturing of methamphetamine within the residence.

Jerry Workman and Rhonda Lynn Bryant were both arrested and charged with operating a clandestine meth lab and child endangerment.

Byrant's 11 year-old son is also a resident, but was not home aat the time of the arrest.

Both are currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail.