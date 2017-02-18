Police Search For A Man And Two Children That Fled From An Accid - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Roane County Man Faces Several Charges After Wreck, Fleeing Scene with Children

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: February 19th, 2017 5:30 p.m.

A Roane County man is facing several charges after flipping his vehicle and fleeing the scene with his two children Saturday evening on Interstate 77 near the Haines Branch exit.

According to Central Regional Jail, 35-year-old Larry Taylor is in jail for child neglect resulting in injury, felony attempt to escape, and providing false information to D.P.S.

State Police told 13 News that the two children are girls, aged seven and eleven. They believe she had a big bruise on her head and scratches. Both children are expected to be OK.

A woman, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle in the crash, is still recovering in the hospital. She is not the mother of the kids who Taylor fled with.

While Taylor was running with his kids from the scene, he was picked up and driven to where they were found near his home.

Helicopters and State Police K-9 dogs helped locate Taylor and two children in the Gandeeville area of Roane County where they resided.

Taylor's bond has been set at $122,500.

Child Protective Services is investigating this incident in addition to law enforcement.

UPDATE: February 18, 2017 10:00 p.m.

West Virginia State Police say the man who fled from the scene of an I-77 accident is Larry Monk Taylor.

Police are asking to charge Taylor with driving on a revoked license (DUI), driving without insurance, 2 counts of child endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. Taylor will be arraigned in Roane County Magistrate Court. 

State Police told 13 News one of the two children is a girl. They believe had a big bruise on her head and scratches. Both children are expected to be OK.

Helicopters and State Police K-9 dogs helped locate the man and two children in Roane County.

UPDATE: February 18, 2017 9:20 p.m.

Our crew on the scene has reported that the Man and children were found in Roane County.

State Police and EMS are in route to check on the well being of all parties involved.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

ORIGINAL:

An accident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. this evening near the Haines Branch exit in Sissonville.

Dispatch say the vehicle rolled over into a ditch near the exit ramp.

When crews arrived, they discovered a woman at the scene of the accident.

Police are searching for a man and two children that fled the scene.

Helicopters have been brought in to aid in the search

We have a crew in route to the location.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

