Two Arrested on Drug Charges After Search in Ohio

Two people have been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after a warrant search Sunday morning.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Office performed a search warrant at the 1000 block of State Route 141 near the intersection of Sanders Drive in Gallia County early Sunday morning.

Accoridng to the release, deputies with Gallia and Meigs County seized a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

37-year-old Tyree Dawkins, of Westerville, was arrested on Trafficking in Narcotics and 24-year-old Jake Facemire, of Gallipolis, was arrest on Drug Abuse Instruments.

This was not the first time that the property had been search with drugs, and the site had been checked as recently as less than a month ago.