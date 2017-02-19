University of Charleston Athletes Arrested for Felony Heroin Cha - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

University of Charleston Athletes Arrested for Felony Heroin Charges

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Four people, including two players for the University of Charleston football team, were arrested Saturday night on felony heroin charges.

Charleston Police tell 13 News that the station received a call of suspicious activity at the Motel 6 in Charleston.

Upon arrival, officers could smell marijuana and asked to search the room.

Once inside, officers found a stolen handgun, 27 bundles of heroin and cash.

Juan Morgan, 18, Justin Hall, 18, Kaimire Hodge, 20, and Nicholas Covington, 19, were all in the room at the time.

All have been arrested and now arraigned. All four are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense.

Covington is also charged with a felony receiving and transferring stolen goods. Covington and Morgan were active members with the University of Charleston football team. Hall and Hodge were former football players.

‎David Traube, the Director of Communications at the University of Charleston, has released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and are cooperating with authorities as they determine the specific details. The event occurred off campus and, at that time, only two of the individuals in question, Nic Covington and Juan Morgan, were active members of the UC football team. The two have since been dismissed. We will wait for the results of the investigation before providing any additional information."

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

