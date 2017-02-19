Kentucky Police Search for Missing Man

More News More>>

VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County VA clinic opens in Greenbrier County wearewvproud.com Before the opening, veterans in the region had to visit temporary mobile clinics or travel to the VA hospital in Beckley.

MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son MBA for mom who went to all classes with quadriplegic son Associated Press ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California university has awarded an honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him and took his notes while he pursued his Master of Business Administration. Judy O'Connor, a retired elementary school teacher, pushed her son Marty in his wheelchair for him to receive his degree during commencement Saturday at Chapman University in the Los Angeles suburb of Orange. Then a choked-up graduati...

Police: Woman Caused $350K in Damage at Ex-Husband's Home Police: Woman Caused $350K in Damage at Ex-Husband's Home WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) -- State police have charged a 61-year-old New York woman with causing more than $350,000 in damage to artwork, antiques and other personal property at her ex-husband's home. Troopers say Ana Rockman, of Elmont, on Long Island, was charged Monday after surrendering herself to state police in Kingston. Police say in August 2015 they started investigating a burglary and the destruction of items in a home just outside the village of Woodstock. Troopers say someone ...

AG, Broad Coalition Reach $18.5M Settlement in Target Data Breach AG, Broad Coalition Reach $18.5M Settlement in Target Data Breach CHARLESTON (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced an $18.5 million settlement between national retailer Target, 47 states and the District of Columbia to resolve allegations stemming from a massive data breach in 2013. West Virginia will receive $200,044 from the record-breaking agreement, which instantly ranks as the nation's largest multistate data breach settlement to date. "Our office works to protect and defend consumers...

Walmart guarantees pay for military workers Walmart guarantees pay for military workers Walmart announced a new pay policy aimed at making sure employees do not take pay cuts for serving in the military.

ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester concert attack Credit: AP Photo MANCHESTER, England (AP) -- The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England (all times local): 12:55 p.m. The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bombs in the middle of crowds in Manchester, England, where 22 people died in an explosion. Police, however, have spoken only of "an improvised device" used in the attack. IS says "a soldier of the caliphate planted bombs in the middle of Crusaders gatherings" then detonated the...

Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools Wayne County Schools Say Goodbye to Students for New Consolidated Schools WAYNE COUNTY (WOWK) - When one door closes, another opens. That's exactly what happened today as Kenova Elementary, Ceredo Elementary, Crum Elementary and Crum Middle Schools said goodbye to their students for the last time. This fall, those students will be attending two brand new consolidated schools. Monday teachers were packing up their classrooms to move into new facilities. 13 News visited Kenova Elementary as teachers were stacking up piles of books, folders and cr...