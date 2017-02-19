Two Charged for Exposing Child to Methamphetamine Manufacturing in Logan County

Two people have been arrested after an investigation in Logan County.

According to a press release, members of the U.S 119 Drug Task Force, Logan County Sheriff's Office and the WV State Police performed a search warrant on the residence of Jerry Workman located at the 53 Willowbrook Drive in Logan County.

During the search of the residence, officers located several items consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine in the kitchen area.

Also residing in the residence, but was not present at the time of the search was an 11-year-old child who was the son of Rhonda Lynn Bryant.

Both Workman and Bryant were criminally charged with operating or attempting to operate clandestine drug laboratories, exposure of children to methamphetamine manufacturing, and child neglect resulting in injury or creating risk of injury.

Both are currently incarcerated at the Southwestern Regional Jail.